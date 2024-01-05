Three Green town councillors join the Lib Dems in Helen Morgan's North Shropshire constituency

Helen Morgan's chances of holding North Shropshire, the seat she won in the 2021 by-election, have been boosted by the recruitment of three local Green councillors, reports the Border Counties Advertizer.
Oswestry Town Council members Jay Moore, Rosie Radford and Jonathan Upton have all announced they are to join the Liberal Democrats. Jay Moore was mayor of the town in 2022/3.
The Lib Dems will now have four councillors in Oswestry after James Owen won a by-election there last year.
You can see them in the photo above: from the left they are: Cllrs James Owen, Jonathan Upton, Rosie Radford and Jay Moore with Helen Morgan MP.
Jay Moore told the paper:
"Anyone paying any attention knows how much work Helen Morgan does for north Shropshire.
"I really think having more councillors with a direct link to our MP will be a huge benefit for Oswestry.
"I'm really excited to be joining her team and standing up for Oswestry residents with a group of local, hardworking councillors like James, Rosie and Jonathan."
