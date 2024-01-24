Plan drawn up for the Stiperstones to become a 'super' National Nature Reserve

Natural England has drawn up a proposal to expand the existing Stiperstones National Nature Reserve in Shropshire by up to 5,000 hectares - that's a chunky 20 square miles.
A press release from Natural England and DEFRA explains the plan:
The proposal is to extend the existing Stiperstones National Nature Reserve, by joining up with landowners and partners to significantly increase the land declared as a National Nature Reserve by up to 5,000 hectares.
The Stiperstones National Nature Reserve is made up of a wild landscape of uplands, lowlands and woodland that attracts birds including red grouse, red kite, skylark, and snipe. It is home to invertebrates (insects) ranging from the hairy wood ant to the small pearl-bordered fritillary butterfly.
It also, just about, attracts curlews. When I first went to these hills I reckoned them every time and took their call as a sign that I was in proper hill country.
Emma Johnson, Deputy Director for Natural England in the West Midlands says:
“There’s a great opportunity here in Shropshire to create better and bigger places for nature, that people can enjoy too. A ‘super’ National Nature Reserve joining up land with partners would be so beneficial, for example soaking up huge amounts of carbon and helping to reduce flooding downstream.
“Everyone is invited to find out more at the drop-in session where they will be able to talk to people from Natural England and some of the partner organisations involved. There’ll be lots of information about the proposal, we really want to hear what people think.”
That drop-in session will take place at Snailbeach Village Hall between 6 and 9pm on Wednesday 7 February.
Unsolicited testimonial: If I want a Liberal Democrat blog that will keep me informed about what's happening at Snailbeach Village Hall, I always turn to Liberal England first.
