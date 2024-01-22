Otter dies after being caught in a snare in Little Bowden

A shocking story from Harborough FM:
The Harborough FM report has interviews with the member of the public who spotted the otter and PC Kelly Tones from Leicestershire’s Rural Policing Team, who is investigating the incident.
An investigation has been launched after an otter found seriously injured in Little Bowden died.
It had been caught by a snare, which caused a deep wound and was still attached to its body.
Staff from Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital in Kibworth took the wild mammal to a vet, but it had to put to sleep because of the serious nature of its injuries.
Police and the RSPCA are investigating the incident, as otters are a protected species and there are strict rules governing the use of snares.
