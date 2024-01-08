Jago Hazzard finds the remains of Spencer Road Halt in Croydon

Yer man travels to Croydon to find the remains of a railway station that closed in 1983 - you can support Jago's videos via his Patreon page.
The page for Spencer Road Halt on the Disused Stations site gives its history:
On 1July 1906 a new halt was opened between Coombe Lane and Selsdon in an attempt to attract more passengers to the Selsdon Line. Spencer Road Halt had two 100 foot timber platforms made our old sleepers but no buildings, just a wooden name board and a row of posts for holding oil lamps in winter. A lattice footbridge linked the platforms and also formed part of a footpath between Spencer Road and Birdhurst Rise.
The railway company hoped that this halt would enable passengers to change to the Brighton Line by taking the ten-minute walk to South Croydon station - very few did. Although the halt was surrounded by substantial late Victorian villas it could only be reached by footpaths and was short lived, closing on 15 March 1915 as an economy measure during WW1 and it did not reopen after the war. The halt remained intact for 20 years but was demolished in 1935 when the line was electrified.
No comments:
Post a Comment