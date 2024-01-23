English Tory politicians run Facebook groups opposing 20mph speed limit in Wales while supporting it where they live

A Conservative councillor from Sunderland with no apparent links to Wales is running multiple Facebook groups opposing the 20mph limit here despite apparently supporting the limit in his hometown.
A Wales Online investigation has shown that the administrators of these social media groups have direct links to the Conservative Party.
Do read the whole story, which is by the site's Welsh affairs editor Will Hayward.
It does confirm my impression that the average Tory activist is now less likely to be a pillar of the local business community than a keyboard warrior or social media troll.
