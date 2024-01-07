The Smithereens: Miles from Nowhere

I don't know why this song sounds so familiar: it wasn't a hit in the UK or anywhere much else when it was released as a single in 1994.
But that may be the effect the Smithereens wanted on someone of my generation, because Wikipedia tells us:
Along with a basic East coast roots-rock sound that owed much to musicians who inspired DiNizio, including the Who, the Clash, Elvis Costello and Nick Lowe, The Smithereens deployed a uniquely retro obsession with Mod, the late British Invasion pop of John's Children and the Move and other artifacts of 1950s and 1960s culture that lent its music substance.
DiNizio is Pat DiNizio who was the band's songwriter, vocalist and lead guitarist, who died in 2017.
In 2000 he stood for the Reform Party in the US Senate elections in New Jersey. His unsuccessful campaign was the subject of a documentary film: Mr Smithereen Goes to Washington.
