Lord Bonkers' Diary: His mother’s rosehip vodka makes an excellent Molotov cocktail

Lord Bonkers' old friend, however, surprised me here by contributing some bitter political comment that is all his own.
Sunday
You find me in the state sett of the King of the Badgers. Time was, I would have brought a bottle of Auld Johnston, that most prized of Highland malts, with me, but the Dowager’s rosehip vodka blows a fellow’s socks off (whether he is wearing sock suspenders or not).
The King is in a dark mood: “I hear that Jeremy Corbyn has called for peace talks between the badgers and the gunmen who are culling us. I expect his followers think this makes him a saint. If there are talks, I know what will happen. In one year or perhaps two, the gunmen will turn their attentions to the foxes or the weasels. Then Corbyn will call for peace talks between them, and his followers will think that makes him even more of a saint.”
Though the King is careful to keep the hotheads among the younger badgers in check, he has no intention of abandoning his guerrilla campaign against the cullers. It happens that his mother’s rosehip vodka makes an excellent Molotov cocktail.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
