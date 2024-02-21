Former MP Gordon Birtwistle says he can win back Burnley for the Lib Dems

Gordon Birtwistle, who was the Liberal Democrat MP for Burnley between 2010 and 2015, has been chosen to fight the seat again at the coming general election.
And interviewed for the Burnley Express, he says he believes he has a chance of winning:
Speaking to the Burnley Express from his home of more than 40 years in Burnley, the grandfather-of-five said the Conservatives had made a mess of the country’s economy, and believed he was in a two-way fight in Burnley with Labour candidate Oliver Ryan.
The 80-year-old, who has said he is fighting fit, believes a large chunk of Burnley’s Asian population will vote with his party in response to Labour’s handling of the Gaza crisis.
He also described the town’s first Tory MP in a century, Antony Higginbotham, as "very average" and said that he was "nowhere to be seen" on the streets of Burnley.
Birtwistle has represented the Coal Clough with Deerplay ward on Burnley Borough Council for 40 years.
