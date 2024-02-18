The River Jordan in spate this afternoon

The Jordan is Market Harborough's second river. It rises near Desborough, flows through Braybrooke and Little Bowden, and joins the Welland near Market Harborough railway station.
In summer it can dry to little more than a trickle, but you should have seen it today.
The photo above shows the Jordan entering the Welland. Between them they have flooded the commercial car park across the road from the station.
And the photos below, I hope in the correct order, show my walk to the station from my house this afternoon.
No comments:
Post a Comment