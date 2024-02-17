What replaced Desborough High Street? Nothing

Back to one of my current rabbit holes: the demolition of Desborough ironstone high street in 1970, which seems inexplicable to us today.
This video shows you the buildings that were lost and what replaced them. In many cases you find that nothing replaced them.
Even Station Street, which was the town's second shopping street and left untouched, seems to have dwindled since the calamity of 1970
I can say here just what I said in a post about the 1958 British film No Trees in the Street:
I am reminded of what I wrote about Wheat Street and Wharf Street in Leicester's most notorious slum district:
all that life was swept away as though Wharf Street was the city's dirty secret. The district was not improved: it was destroyed.
and:
Having cleared the slums decades ago, Leicester has found nothing to do with the area since.
You can see the same pattern in Nottingham, where the slums of The Meadows district were cleared and the area still feels empty today.
Except that Desborough High Street wasn't a slum area. It was a thriving shopping area with buildings that should have been cherished.
