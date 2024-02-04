Walking the ancient Black Path from Walthamstow into the City

John Rogers writes on YouTube:
The Black Path was a drover's route that led from Epping Forest to the markets in the City of London - primarily Smithfield Market. It dates back to at least the middle ages but some local historians believe its origins may stretch back further in time.
The path starts at St James Street, Walthamstow then passes down South Access Road to Leyton Marshes after which is crosses the River Lea and passes across South Millfields Clapton, along Powerscroft Road to St John at Hackney and the medieval church tower of St Augustine.
We then follow the Black Path along Hackney Grove, Martello Street to London Fields, Broadway Market, Goldsmith's Row, Columbia Road, Virginia Street ending at St Leonard's Church Shoreditch on the junction of Old Street and Ermine Street.
John has a Patreon account to support his videos and blogs at The Lost Byway.
