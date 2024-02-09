The Joy of Six 1202

Medical Xpress reports research that suggests the effects of being in the care system as a child last more than one generation: "This pioneering research paints a complicated picture of the vulnerability, disadvantage and resilience of care leavers. It highlights the persistence and inter-generational nature of the adversity they experience and demonstrates how disadvantage can be moderated through the provision of long-term care and support."
"The most worrying question is whether some apps could actually perpetuate harm and exacerbate the symptoms of the patients they’re meant to be helping." As experts worry over privacy issues, ineffectiveness and even harm, says David Cox, the UK is looking at whether the plethora of digital mental health tools need regulating
"Not only was my reaction not unique, it was almost universal. Fans and even fellow Grammy artists cried; that’s how much Joni Mitchell means to the droves of us who grew up with her supreme artistry as the virtual and sometimes literal soundtrack to our lives." Amy Rogers on a lifetime with Joni Mitchell's music.
Chris Dyson visits some favourite York pubs.
No comments:
Post a Comment