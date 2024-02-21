Former Lib Dem councillor from Harrogate arrested over tweets

The Stray Ferret reports that Pat Marsh, a Liberal Democrat member of North Yorkshire Council until she was suspended from the party after tweets she sent came to light, has been released from custody after being arrested yesterday.
It quote a statement from North Yorkshire Police:
"A woman who was arrested in connection with an investigation into anti-semitic 'tweets' shared on X has been released under investigation whilst enquires continue.
"She was arrested yesterday (Tuesday, February 20) on suspicion of displaying threatening, abusive, or insulting written material with intent or likely to stir up racial hatred.
"An investigation is underway however it is likely that enquires will take some time. Updates will be provided when appropriate.”"
Marsh chairs the council's Harrogate and Knaresborough area committee.
No comments:
Post a Comment