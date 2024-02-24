Christopher Brasher goes to the Hallaton bottle kicking

Click on the image above to go to the BBC Rewind website and see a 1964 report by a bemused Christopher Brasher on the Hallaton bottle kicking.
This is in essence one of those football games between villages that claim medieval roots and are the ancestors of modern football and rugby. Wikipedia calls these contests 'folk football', which I rather like.
Brasher, incidentally, interviews Jack Stamp, founder of Market Harborough's most celebrated undertakers.
Read more about bottle kicking on the Medbourne Village website.
