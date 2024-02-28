Free travel for local residents after Bridgnorth Cliff Railway reopens on Monday

And good news for local residents: they will be able to enjoy free travel on it until 8 March.
The railway's engineer Barry Evans told BBC News:
"I think over the past 14 months we have found out how much it means to the town. It's been a big loss.
"It's cut down on revenue into the town, cut down on tourism, which affects everything in Bridgnorth."
Reopening of the privately owned railway has been made possible by the town council's decision, taken after a local poll, to spend £750,000 on repairs to a stretch of wall that it owns.
