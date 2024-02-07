Carol Weaver to fight Leicester South for the Lib Dems

The Liberal Democrat candidate for Leicester South at the general election will be Dr Carol Weaver, an experienced campaigner who fought Rutland and Melton at the last election.
The Leicester Mercury says:
Dr Weaver has previously been the chairman of the Leicestershire European Movement, which campaigns to bring the UK closer to the EU. She has lectured in international relations and security at both De Montfort University and the University of Leicester.
Carol Weaver told the paper:
"Leicester has been taken for granted for too long, in part due to our undemocratic voting system. A General Election should not be a two-horse race.
"Whether it’s supporting our local NHS and school services or dealing with the cost-of-living crisis, I want to help Leicester residents with a change for the better, whilst preserving our vibrant and tolerant community. We need a fair deal for Leicester."
Leicester South was won for the Liberal Democrats by Parmjit Singh Gill in a 2004 by-election, but he lost the seat the following year.
In one of our few creditable Lib Dem by-election performances during the Coalition years, Zuffar Haq finished second here in a 2011.
