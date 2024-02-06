Bridgnorth borrows half a million so its cliff railway can reopen

The people of Bridgnorth have given their town council the go ahead to borrow half a million pound to fund repairs that will allow the town's cliff railway to reopen.
As a result of this funding for work on an unstable retaining wall, the railway is due to reopen later this month.
The vote in favour of the borrowing is a reflection of the fact that the cliff railway isn't just a tourist attraction. Because of Bridgnorth's unique geography - half the town lies on the banks on the Severn and half on an outcrop that overlooks it - it's a valuable amenity for residents too.
According to the town clerk Clare Turner, quoted by BBC News, the £500,000 will be repaid over 25 years and will cost residents an extra £8 each year.
Meanwhile, reports Andy Boddington, there is no sign that work to restore a stretch of Ludlow's medieval town wall will begin any time soon.
