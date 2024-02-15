News from the Wellingborough front line: Reform candidate finds lots of support in the wrong constituency

At lunchtime today Ben Habib, the Reform candidate in the Wellingborough by-election, tweeted a short video to tell us how well polling day was going for him.
He commented in particular on the number of cars that tooted at his campaign bus as they passed.
Perhaps those cars were trying to tell him something? Because Habib was campaigning in Irthlingborough, which is in the Corby constituency.
I think you have to be logged into Twitter to see an embedded tweet these days, so I've put Habib's tweet at the bottom of this post rather than the top. I hope at least some of you will see it.
That's Irthlingborough's impressive church above - thanks to Kate Cronin for this story.
Fantastic morning on the campaign trail.— Ben Habib for Wellingborough (@BackBrexitBen) February 15, 2024
Big chance to send a message to Westminster today, by voting for change — @benhabib6 !
Polling stations are open until 10pm 🕙 🗳️#BackBenHabib 🇬🇧 @reformparty_uk pic.twitter.com/bxwphdCEGU
Thank you so much for this - it's made my day! (And you are right - it does seem to be a rather impressive church.)
I've just added a link to a post of mine about the church.
