Thursday, February 15, 2024

News from the Wellingborough front line: Reform candidate finds lots of support in the wrong constituency


At lunchtime today Ben Habib, the Reform candidate in the Wellingborough by-election, tweeted a short video to tell us how well polling day was going for him.

He commented in particular on the number of cars that tooted at his campaign bus as they passed.

Perhaps those cars were trying to tell him something? Because Habib was campaigning in Irthlingborough, which is in the Corby constituency.

I think you have to be logged into Twitter to see an embedded tweet these days, so I've put Habib's tweet at the bottom of this post rather than the top. I hope at least some of you will see it. 

That's Irthlingborough's impressive church above - thanks to Kate Cronin for this story.

Posted by at
Labels: ,

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

Thank you so much for this - it's made my day! (And you are right - it does seem to be a rather impressive church.)

15 February, 2024 17:08
Jonathan Calder said...

I've just added a link to a post of mine about the church.

15 February, 2024 17:25

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)