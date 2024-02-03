Acton Scott Heritage Farm is to reopen later this year

Good news from the BBC News Shropshire pages:
A farm attraction which closed in 2021 is to reopen after gaining charitable status.
Acton Scott Heritage Farm near Church Stretton had been operated by Shropshire Council for 47 years but the authority said it was losing £168,000 per year.
The attraction, which appeared on the BBC's Victorian Farm series, was handed back to the Acton Scott Estate in April.
Trustees said becoming registered as a charity paved the way for it to open later in 2024.
I took the photo above when I visited Acton Scott back in 2010. It gives a flavour of how busy it was in its heyday.
