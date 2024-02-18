Lord Bonkers' Diary: Set in the deserts of Southern Rutland

met Lord Bonkers he warned me against the Dahrendorf lager, yet it remains a fixture at the Bonkers' Arms. Having seen some of the film he refers to here, I would certainly recommend a stiff drink of something before you attempt to watch them.
I watch the aforementioned Talking Pictures TV from time to time in the hope of catching one of my own Rutland Studios productions. They were, if I say it myself, made in full knowledge of the latest developments in Continental cinema – “if not nouvelle then certainly vague,” as one critic put it.
Films I remember with particular affection include I’m a Jihadi, Daddy, an examination of terrorism in the Middle East starring Helen Shapiro, Acker Bilk and Kenny Ball and his Jazzmen. Then there was I’m a Spad, Dad, a tale of romance at Westminster across party lines; Carry On Chamberlain, a cheeky comedy about the travails of chief whip trying to lick her colleagues into shape; and Ice Cold in Oakham, a wartime adventure set in the deserts of Southern Rutland.
Really the lengths some people will go to for a pint of that gassy Dahrendorf lager.
