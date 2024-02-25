CPAC: Liz Truss among the Nazis

NBC News reports on CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference), the US event addressed by Liz Truss last week:
At the Young Republican mixer Friday evening, a group of Nazis who openly identified as national socialists mingled with mainstream conservative personalities, including some from Turning Point USA, and discussed so-called “race science” and antisemitic conspiracy theories.
One member of the group, Greg Conte, who attended the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, said that his group showed up to talk to the media. He said that the group was prepared to be ejected if CPAC organizers were tipped off, but that never happened.
Another, Ryan Sanchez, who was previously part of the Nazi 'Rise Above Movement,' took photos and videos of himself at the conference with an official badge and touted associations with Fuentes.
Other attendees in Sanchez’s company openly used the N-word.
Something to remember if Truss turns up at the Cenotaph in November.
