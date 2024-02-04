Sunday, February 04, 2024

Chuckle Brothers legend horrified by toilet-flushing ghost at haunted Nottinghamshire house



Thanks to Nottinghamshire Live, we have our Headline of the Day.

One of the judges described it as a case of "to me to whooo!" Do read the whole story.

I was going to h/t Ron Manager on Twitter, but he's now deleted his tweet. Spooky.

Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)