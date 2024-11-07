42 per cent of private school pupils are granted extra time in GCSE and A level exams

An article on children being granted extra time in public examinations, is (at least for me) currently poking out from behind the Financial Times paywall:
The gap between the share of privately educated and state-educated students in England claiming extra time in GCSE and A-level exams has widened.
Forty-two per cent of students enrolled in independent schools received extra time in the 2023-24 academic year, compared with 26 per cent of pupils in non-selective state schools, according to data published by Ofqual on Thursday.
The gap of 16 percentage points is the largest since England’s exam regulator began collecting data in 2018-19, when 26 per cent of private school students and 17 per cent of state school students claimed extra time for GCSEs and A-levels.
