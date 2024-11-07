Thursday, November 07, 2024

42 per cent of private school pupils are granted extra time in GCSE and A level exams

An article on children being granted extra time in public examinations, is (at least for me) currently poking out from behind the Financial Times paywall:

The gap between the share of privately educated and state-educated students in England claiming extra time in GCSE and A-level exams has widened.

Forty-two per cent of students enrolled in independent schools received extra time in the 2023-24 academic year, compared with 26 per cent of pupils in non-selective state schools, according to data published by Ofqual on Thursday.

The gap of 16 percentage points is the largest since England’s exam regulator began collecting data in 2018-19, when 26 per cent of private school students and 17 per cent of state school students claimed extra time for GCSEs and A-levels.

There are many wealthy parents who'll be wanting Kemi Badenoch to pipe down on Special Educational Needs. Because if these conditions are being diagnosed too widely, then its their children who are the beneficiaries.
