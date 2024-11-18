Write a Guest Post for Liberal England

What should Lib Dem strategy be in this brave new world? Is there a policy you would like to see us adopt? Any heretical thoughts you want to confess?
You're welcome to share your ideas in a guest post for Liberal England.
I'm happy to entertain a wide variety of views, but I'd hate you to spend your time writing something I wouldn't want to publish. So do get in touch first.
And, as you may have noticed, I'm happy to cover topics far beyond the Lib Dems and British politics.
These are the last ten guest posts on Liberal England:
- Councillors changing party: general election update - Augustus Carp
- The Lib Dems achieved a wide and remarkably deep success - Alex Folkes
- The Lib Dems must meet the challenge of the Greens in the new political landscape - Anselm Anon
- This blog is not suitable for kids - Laurence Warner
- The future’s bright, the future’s orange - Stuart Whomsley
- An Oasis reunion? Have we not suffered enough? - Stuart Whomsley
- The night the Walker Brothers played a Market Harborough club - Jo Colley
- An essay in identifying Englishness - Stuart Whomsley
- No sign of an end to defections in local government - Augustus Carp
- When Syd Barrett met Nick Drake - Rob Chapman
