Huey Long: The Donald Trump of the 1930s?

I've long been fascinated by the figure of Huey Long. The Governor of Louisiana and a US Senator, he was a left-wing populist who was planning to run for President in the 1936 election when he was assassinated.
He had a short way with the state constitution, but - unlike those of Donald Trump - his policies did help the poor. The Democrats saw him as posing a threat to Roosevelt in the Presidential election.
This is the most balanced video about him I can find on YouTube.
No comments:
Post a Comment