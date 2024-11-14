Mitchell's Fold stone circle: Just in Shropshire and almost in Wales

Richard Vobes, the Bald Explorer, together with Harriet and her dachshund Lola, visit the Bronze Age Mitchell's Fold stone circle which is just in Shropshire and almost in Wales.
I've been to this circle myself, and remember its wonderful setting more than the stones. I do, though, recall lying down among them in the vain hope of falling asleep and having a prophetic dream.
The nearest village to Mitchell's Fold is Priest Weston, which is just in Shropshire and almost in Wales too. There the Miners Arms is one of those pubs were you used to find Ronnie Lane, who had a home and studio nearby, and his rock-star friends playing unannounced.
