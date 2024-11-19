Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Tracing the route of the Nottingham Suburban Railway

The Nottingham Suburban Railway opened in 1889 and had largely lost its passenger trains by 1916. These ceased altogether in 1931.

Goods workings continued until 1951 - the line's southern connection with the rest of the  system at Trent Lane had been lost to enemy bombing in 1941.

Though it was only three and a half miles long, the Nottingham Suburban railway involved some substantial engineering. In this video, Trekking Exploration goes to look for what remains.

The drone footage is good, and a word too for some excellent period photographs of the line.

