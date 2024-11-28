Lord Bonkers' Diary: I catch Jennie rolling her eyes and feel a little ashamed

Wednesday
Despite my hiding behind a tree, I am accosted by Freddie and Fiona in Westminster. “Just the man!”, says one. “We need you to talk to the parliamentary party about our new campaigns: supporting private education and landowners,” says the other.
I reply that if they’re after someone to say obliging things about schoolmasters then they’ve picked the wrong peer, but I do happen to have a talk ("A Ha-ha is No Laughing Matter”) on the burden of owning a country estate that I give to Women’s Institutes and the like here in Rutland.
It goes down a storm with our MPs, though at one point I catch Jennie rolling her eyes and feel a little ashamed.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
