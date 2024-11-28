Thursday, November 28, 2024

Lord Bonkers' Diary: I catch Jennie rolling her eyes and feel a little ashamed

Jennie, of course, is Steve Darling's guide dog. A sketchwriter suggested yesterday that hers is the best approach to prime minister's questions: "She has taken to wandering along the Lib Dem front bench, getting strokes from everyone, before curling up and going to sleep."

Wednesday

Despite my hiding behind a tree, I am accosted by Freddie and Fiona in Westminster. “Just the man!”, says one. “We need you to talk to the parliamentary party about our new campaigns: supporting private education and landowners,” says the other. 

I reply that if they’re after someone to say obliging things about schoolmasters then they’ve picked the wrong peer, but I do happen to have a talk ("A Ha-ha is No Laughing Matter”) on the burden of owning a country estate that I give to Women’s Institutes and the like here in Rutland. 

It goes down a storm with our MPs, though at one point I catch Jennie rolling her eyes and feel a little ashamed.

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.


