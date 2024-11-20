In which Jeremy Thorpe, John Pardoe and Paul Tyler tour selected resorts of Cornwall and Devon by Hovercraft

Whether people enjoying a seaside holiday would be in the mood to meet politicians is a point you hope the party considered first. Anyway, here is a report from the West Briton and Cornwall Advertiser (15 August 1974) looking forward to such a tour by Thorpe, John Pardoe and Paul Tyler. There's a mention too for Edward Sara, the Liberal candidate for Falmouth and Camborne.
In this era hovercraft were very much seen as a mode of transport of the future. There would be displays of miniature ones at top-end village fetes.
As it turned out, there's a lot to be said for the Jonathan Meades theory that in Britain the future happened briefly in 1969.
