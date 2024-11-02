Saturday, November 02, 2024

Pakistani firm apologises for directing Dubliners to nonexistent Halloween event






The Guardian wins our Headline of the Day Award, and the judges remind you not to believe everything you read on the net.

Unknown said...

The Times also covers the story. In it, the company boss says "I take full responsibility and the person responsible for the mistake has been fired."

02 November, 2024 14:10

