Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger is on BBC 2 tomorrow evening

Martin Scorsese's documentary Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger is being shown on BBC2 tomorrow evening at 10.
I saw it at the Phoenix in Leicester earlier this year and warmly recommend it to any lover of cinema.
The British Film Institute said this of it on release:
Martin Scorsese presents an impassioned and highly personal tribute to Powell and Pressburger’s work, richly illustrated with clips and rare archive material. It’s been said that had Martin Scorsese not become one of the world’s great filmmakers, he would still have been one of its greatest teachers of film history.
This impassioned exploration of the films of two of his formative and most treasured inspirations follows the US filmmaker’s film essays on American and Italian cinema, delivering deeply personal reflections on what Powell and Pressburger’s work has meant to his life, alongside wonderfully illuminating analyses of the films themselves.
Drawing richly from the BFI National Archive, as well as private material from Scorsese and the film’s editor (and Powell’s widow) Thelma Schoonmaker, David Hinton’s film is both an ideal introduction to Powell and Pressburger’s work, and the perfect complement to our recent Cinema Unbound: The Films of Powell + Pressburger season.
1 comment:
I was talking to a young woman from the BBC on their stand at Party conference in September and she told me that they were running a series of Powell and Pressburger films this autumn. I expressed the wish to her that they would do the same for Alexander Korda in due course.
