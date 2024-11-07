No, George Orwell didn't say "A people that elect corrupt politicians, aren't victims, but accomplices"

"A people that elect corrupt politicians, aren't victims, but accomplices." - George Orwell
It didn't ring true to me, and when I searched I couldn't find any trace of Orwell having said it.
So I tweeted about my doubts, and someone kindly replied with a link to the Reuters site:
A quote falsely attributed to George Orwell saying that people who elect corrupt politicians are not victims but accomplices is circulating online. The Orwell Society and The Orwell Foundation confirmed to Reuters that this quote does not belong to the English writer.
