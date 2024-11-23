The Joy of Six 1292

"Though Farage has been forced to justify his past praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin, there are much deeper questions beyond ideological support that he has to answer about his Kremlin connections, especially given the current war in Ukraine." Peter Jukes lists five questions journalists should ask the Reform UK leader.
Yvonne Jewkes argues that conditions in most prisons mean rehabilitation is impossible.
"Suddenly, the modern approach to children’s play, in which parents shuttle their kids to playgrounds or other structured activities, seemed both needlessly extravagant and wholly insufficient. Kids didn’t need special equipment or lessons; they just needed to be less reliant on their time-strapped parents to get outside." Stephanie H. Murray on the wonder of play streets.
Pamela Hutchinson explains why I Know Where I'm Going is her feelgood film: "Powell had been besotted with the Scottish islands ever since making The Edge of the World in 1937, and he shares that passion here – it’s a film that will make you fall head over heels in love with its landscape."
"Good antiquarian ghost stories emerge from an author’s unsettling experience of dwelling with and delving deeply into the tangled roots of the past." Francis Young reviews The Lammas Ghosts: Fifteen Norfolk Ghost Stories by Barendina Smedley.
