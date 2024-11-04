Dirk Bogarde and the Crystal Palace dinosaurs

Last night it was Highgate Cemetery. Tonight it's the Crystal Palace dinosaurs.
Our Mother's House was one of my 10 British films that should be better known:
A fatherless family of children hide the death of their mother from the authorities by burying her in the garden because they fear being sent to an orphanage.
Among the children are Pamela Franklin, Mark Lester, Phoebe Nicholls (immediately recognisable as Cordelia in the famous television adaptation of Brideshead Revisited) and Louis Sheldon Williams, whose mother wrote a weekly column for Liberal News in the Sixties, as I did for Liberal Democrat News 40 years later.
If all this sounds tacky or exploitative, the wonderful score by George Delerue - innocent, lilting, compassionate - lifts the film to a wholly different level. Add in Dirk Bogarde in a very atypical role, Yootha Joyce and the Crystal Palace dinosaurs, and there's lots to enjoy.
