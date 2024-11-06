Now Sandro of Brazil and Spurs has joined Harborough Town

The former Tottenham and Brazil midfielder Sandro has come out of retirement to join the mighty Harborough Town.
Mitch Austin, manager of the Southern League Premier Central outfit, says the signing feels "totally unbelievable" and he is "gobsmacked" by Sandro's decision.
Sandro, 35, joined Tottenham from Brazilian side Internacional in 2010 and spent four seasons with the Premier League club. He also won 14 caps for Barzil.
Mitch Austin explains how the singing came about on the Harborough Town FC website:
"I had a chance conversation with Sandro a couple of weeks ago and we got talking about football, told him about Harborough Town FC and the journey we are on and he has been messaging me ever since to sign on. ...
"These sort of signings don’t happen every day but when you get a chance to sign an ex-professional footballer who has played at the highest level in the Premier League and Internationally with Brazil, you just cannot turn it down. ...
"I think the players and staff around the club can learn great things from him and develop and watch his professionalism and understand what is needed if they want to progress and play at the highest possible level of the game. However long he stays we will all become better for it.”
