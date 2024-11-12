What did political parties do on polling day before 1945?

I once heard a story about polling day in the Brecon and Radnor by-election of 1985, which saw a gain for the Liberal Alliance candidate Richard Livsey.
A hirsute Young Liberal was telling on the day at a remote rural polling station when an old farmer arrived and challenged him.
"What are you doing? I always take the numbers for the Liberals."
It turned out that he had for years been coming here on polling day for an hour or two, taking voters' numbers and then going home with them.
This was a folk memory of political organisation. All that remained of it was the notion that taking voters' polling-card numbers somehow helped the Liberals.
After a while I began to doubt this story, however much I wanted it to be true. Because the Wikipedia article on Get out the vote says:
The traditional GOTV method used in the UK is the Reading system, developed by the Reading Constituency Labour Party and its MP Ian Mikardo for the 1945 general election. Once canvassing was performed to identify likely Labour voters, these were compiled onto 'Reading pads' or 'Mikardo sheets' featuring the names and addresses of supporters and pasted onto a large table or plank of wood. On election day these lists, with identical copies underneath, were torn off and given to GOTV campaigners.
That was certainly polling day as I knew it in the Liberal Party before personal computers came along. To Liberals, of course, Reading pads were 'Shuttleworths' - the SDP called them 'Cowley pads".
But did party workers sit round and do nothing on polling day before 1945? It sounds very unlikely.
As Michael Steed and Tony Greaves are no longer with us, I asked Mark Pack what he knew about the history of polling day operations. He replied:
The pre-1939 Woodings election manuals have a section on polling day, including 'fetching up voters' with instructions on crossing out names from cards etc. to record which supporters have voted so far. Not sure when 'fetchers-up' became 'knockers-up'.
I now suspect Ian Mikardo's contribution to polling day was harnessing the power of carbon paper to come up with better stationery.
So the moral is you shouldn't believe everything your read on Wikipedia. As for myself, I shall go on believing that story about Brecon and Radnor.
