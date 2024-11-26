Tuesday, November 26, 2024

The Joy of Six 1293

Kim Leadbeater explains why she tabled her bill on assisted dying: "“It’s been an extremely busy process, and it has been very emotional, because I’m spending probably 90 per cent of my time talking about death. That can be very emotionally draining. I’m hearing really harrowing stories from families who have lost loved ones under really traumatic circumstances, and that’s been really hard."

Young people need liberal listening, not authoritarian threats, argues Jack Nicholls: "Our approach, the approach we should push unrelentingly whenever we get a chance in any local legislature, should be about helping young people into the work or education situation that helps them develop, not by threatening them until they comply for the convenience of others."

"For the government’s missions to succeed, they require societal support. An effective government communications strategy is required to implement the level of change necessary to meet our energy and climate targets," says John Russell.

Giles Fraser takes to his pulpit: "I love the Church of England. I love its liturgy, I love its glorious parish churches, I love its lack of ideological fervour, I love the gentle and inclusive way that it is porous to those outside of the Church, I love the inheritance of faith that it preserves. But things have not been well with the Church for quite some time, and the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury is a fork in the road. Either it grasps this opportunity for radical reform, or it will continue its slide - if not vertiginous collapse - into irrelevance."

Radio Times catches up with Devin Stanfield, once the young star of The Box of Delights: "I don't think child stardom is a particularly healthy thing. In the end it probably did me more good than harm, but it could definitely be quite a difficult thing to live with to be recognised not just at school but in the street."

Athena Stavrou offers a guide to the best Christmas sandwiches.

