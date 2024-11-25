Monday, November 25, 2024

Andrew George reflects on 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

In his column for The Voice, Andrew George (Liberal Democrat MP for St Ives) writes:

The annual international campaign to end violence against women and girls kicks off on November 25 - “16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence” - running till December 10, Human Rights Day.

I’ve reflected on my (small) role supporting the early days of Penzance Women's Aid, and creation of first refuge, 33 years ago! It’s provided essential, lifesaving and enhancing protection for women and their families fleeing domestic violence ever since. 

What caused me to reflect was the realisation that I had been wrong. Wrong, in that I had then naively believed we were on a progressive path where, in time, there’d be no need for such organisations. If anything, the problem is worse.

