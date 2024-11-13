Vin, 92, turns his mobility scooter into Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

The story soon disappears behind its paywall, but it was enough to win the Shropshire Star out Headline of the Day Award.
The judges were particularly impressed by the fact that Mr Wardman comes from Craven Arms and the video above.
Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling
and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
No comments:
Post a Comment