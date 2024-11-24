We bring you the first picture of the Rutland Water Monster

Over to BBC News:
Undiscovered "sea dragons" are lurking underneath the feet of Leicestershire and Rutland residents, an expert has said.
As readers of Lord Bonkers' Diary will know, they are lurking above ground too. Here's the old boy writing in September of last year:
Who should I spy on the lawn at breakfast but my old friend Ruttie, the Rutland Water Monster? Between you and me, I think she is getting jealous of all the attention being paid to Loch Ness. The next thing we know, she’ll be waddling across the Oakham road and pulling faces at the motorists to get in the papers herself.
Later I call at my Home for Well-Behaved Orphans as they are having a film show. The little inmates have voted amongst themselves to decide the main feature and chosen The Colditz Story.
The illustration above is what generative AI makes of the concept of a Rutland Water Monster. And it is very intelligent - there would have to be more than one.
