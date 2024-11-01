I don't know what the judges think, but to me the case for legalising cheese is overwhelming. Better that people buy it in supermarkets than buy (or steal) it from street-corner dealers.
Friday, November 01, 2024
Telford cheese thief ordered to go to drugs rehab
Shropshire Star wins our Headline of the Day Award - and not for the first time.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 8:45 am
Labels: Awards, Drugs, Food, Shropshire, Telford
3 comments:
I agree that cheese should be legalised. But in the meantime we shouldn't lull ourselves into thinking that cheese dealing is a victimless crime. Production and distribution is controlled by violent and exploitative gangs. The consumption of cheese at middle class dinner parties is profoundly anti-social.
We need to be extremely careful about the legalisation of cheese given the records of some pushing for greater
consumption:https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8clfn1
Legalise the milder Cheeses makes sense, Wenslydale, Cheshire, Mild Cheddar etc. uncontrolled availability of Blue Cheese and Rind Washed would be Crackers though!
Post a Comment