Shropshire Wildlife Trust aims to buy site between Long Mynd and Stiperstones to help curlews and other birds

Nestled between the craggy outcrops of the Stiperstones ridge, and the imposing plateau of the Long Mynd, is a piece of land, 50 hectares in size. It neighbours the ancient Portway, and descends gradually to meet the rolling fields of the lowlands.
Meadow pipits and skylarks flutter and parachute above, whilst a shy brown hare creeps through the grasses below, ears flat along its back, all as an unmistakable ‘cuckoo’ call drifts by on an upland breeze.
This is Betchcott Hill, a promising site, containing pockets of valuable habitat, and home to some specialist species, not least a breeding pair of curlew. But it is sadly in poor ecological condition, and in need of considered restoration and land management. And that is exactly what Shropshire Wildlife Trust is planning to do to...
The Shropshire Wildlife Trust is raising money to buy this valuable site. You can donate via its website.
Tom Freeland, the trust's head of nature reserves, told BBC News:
"Skylark and snipe, cuckoos and lapwing."
"I think the most exciting and probably the bird that needs the most protection is the curlew, a real icon of the Shropshire Hills. ...
"We know that they have bred on site, we know that they attempted to raise chicks on this site last year, we know they didn’t successfully do so."
"They are struggling as a species, they need that longish grass that they can safely raise their chicks in."
