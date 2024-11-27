Ed Davey teams up with choir of young carers to record their song, Love is Enough

Life as a young carer was tough, but it was also full of love.— Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) November 27, 2024
Tomorrow, Bath Philharmonia Young Carers' Choir and I are releasing a Christmas single - “Love is Enough” - in support of @bathphil and @CarersTrust.
I can’t wait for you to hear it! pic.twitter.com/CTBEYXFR5m
From the Guardian this evening:
When already this year you’ve bungee-jumped, jetskied and led your party to its best election result for a century, how can you possibly top that as a politician? If you are Ed Davey, the answer is obvious: try for a Christmas No 1.
That, at least, is the ambition for the Liberal Democrat leader, who has teamed up with a choir of young carers to record an original song of theirs, complete with a Christmas-heavy video featuring festive jumpers and hats, tinsel, and baubles being hung on a tree.
As with Davey’s many stunts for the general election, there is a serious purpose: to generate awareness of the plight of carers, particularly younger ones, and to raise money for good causes.
The genesis of this latest move by 2024’s most consistently surprising MP came in the spring, when the widow of Davey’s former choirmaster sent a recording of him aged 13 singing a solo version of In The Deep Midwinter.
