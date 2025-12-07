Sunday, December 07, 2025

Giant purple dinosaurs, giant chickens and CCTV


Unusually, the contest for our Headline of the Day Award has ended in a tie, as the judges found themselves unable split two entries that share a common theme.

So our congratulations go to BBC News for:
Giant purple dinosaur caught fly-tipping on CCTV
and to Sky News for:
CCTV footage shows giant chicken replacing a car

