Julianna Barwick and Mary Lattimore: Tragic Magic

This is a track from Julianna Barwick and Mary Lattimore's new album Tragic Magic. An advertisement on Lattimore's Bandcamp page says:
Tragic Magic brings together Julianna Barwick and Mary Lattimore, two of contemporary ambient, experimental and electronic music’s most celebrated composers, for a unique collaboration at the Philharmonie de Paris, with extraordinary access to the Musée de la Musique’s instrument collection, in partnership with the French label InFiné.
The album features seven immersive, evocative compositions guided by the human spirit – intimate, grounded in friendship, both earthly and cosmic – and part of a greater continuum, reflecting the solace and transformative power of artistry across generations.
And KLOF Mag says its recording sessions were deeply influenced by the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires:
Melted Moon directly confronts the recent wildfires. Over Lattimore’s looping harp, Barwick’s voice, uncharacteristically clear of effects, sings with haunting hope: "Under the melted moon / The lights are all out… You may never go home again / At least not the home you know."
Reader's voice: You've been listening to Radio 3 late in the evening again, haven't you?
No comments:
Post a Comment