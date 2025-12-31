Producer of Brexit: The Movie jailed for fraud

And not before time, you may very well think.
BBC News reports:
A film producer who lied about his income to secure a £519,000 loan has been jailed for more than three years.
David Shipley, 37, admitted editing images of his payslips and P60 to "over-inflate" his income to obtain money, Southwark Crown Court heard.
He is credited with producing the 2016 documentary film Brexit: The Movie, which promoted the UK's departure from the European Union.
Judge Martin Griffith said his actions were "a blatant piece of dishonesty".
Quite. And to be precise, he got three years and nine months and was disqualified from being a company director for seven years.
Released in the weeks before the June 2016 referendum, Brexit: The Movie was a feature-length documentary advocating Britain's departure from the European Union.
No comments:
Post a Comment