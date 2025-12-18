Anger is mounting in the small Shropshire village of Bentlawnt as residents remain without a post box, months after its sudden removal, with Royal Mail failing to respond to repeated pleas for its return.
The essential village service was removed from its position outside the old shop without any community consultation. Despite persistent lobbying, local residents and politicians say they have been completely ignored by the postal giant.
Bentlwant's councillor happens to be Heather Kidd, the Liberal Democrat leader of Shropshire Council. She is quoted in the story:
"What worries me is that the now privatised Royal Mail now think they have carte blanche to remove these boxes. This is particularly vexing in rural areas like ours where boxes are few and far between."
It also quotes a concerned local resident:
"The nearest box to Bentlawnt is outside Stapeley Vets, but it is unusable as it is infested with mice, which eat the letters. Nobody, including the vets, uses it."
Consulting my files, I find I don't have a photo of Bentawnt post box but do have one of the mouse-ridden box outside Stapeley Vets.
