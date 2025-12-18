Bunny councillor hops away from the Conservatives

In an email to colleagues, Edyvean said he took the "difficult decision" over a "worrying decline in the standards" at a council he "was proud to serve".
One point of interest here is that Edyvean is the councillor for Bunny ward, which wins our Ward of the Week Award. Bunny is a village a few miles south of Nottingham.
I have a memory that the conversation between Brian Clough and the chairman of Nottingham Forest, in in which the former agreed to become the club's manager, took place as they walked round the boundary of Bunny cricket ground, but I can't find any mention of this online.
No comments:
Post a Comment