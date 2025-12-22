Paul Scholfield and Simon Callow were Salieri and Mozart in the original production of Amadeus

Because of the new television version of Amadeus ("flat, airless and banal" – Guardian), there's been much recent discussion of Paul Shaffer's original play and of the 1984 film.
A television documentary about Paul Schofield has recently appeared on YouTube. Simon Callow, who played Mozart to Schofield's Salieri in the first production of the play, talks about the experience in the video above. (Just click play to see the extract.)
If you watch the whole programme on YouTube, you will see that Schofield was regarded by his contemporaries as a peerless stage actor. Because he made relatively few screen appearances, his name has rather faded from memory. Looking at his IMDb entry, it's only A Man for All Seasons that's likely to be watched today.
No comments:
Post a Comment