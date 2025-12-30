Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Not Gramsci but Matthew Arnold

Embed from Getty Images

Professor Hugh Macmillan had a letter published in yesterday's Guardian:

Patrick Wintour begins his excellent article (Into the void: how Trump killed international law, 25 December) with a quotation from Antonio Gramsci: "The old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born." 

This idea is frequently attributed to Gramsci but surely, as a critical sociologist, he must have been aware of Matthew Arnold’s lines: "Wandering between two worlds, one dead / The other powerless to be born…"

In 19th century Britain, cultural criticism was a recognised literary form and practically a profession. And Matthew Arnold was one of the more attractive of the Victorian sages who practised it.

I'm still grateful for Roland Hall's 19th century English thought option when I did my philosophy degree at York and for its wonderfully comprehensive reading list in particular. ("You are not expected to read all or none of these books.")

Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)